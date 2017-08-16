UN criticizes Trump remarks on military action in Venezuela

FILE - In this Sunday, July 9, 2017, file photo, United Nation Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in Kiev, Ukraine. Guterres warned Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, that tensions on the Korean peninsula are at their highest level in decades and said it’s important “to dial down the rhetoric and to dial up diplomacy.” The U.N. chief told reporters the world needs to heed the lessons of history and not repeat the mistakes that led to the Korean War, which started 67 years ago and killed more than three million people. Efrem Lukatsky, File AP Photo