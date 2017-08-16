More Politics News

Man fired for participating in white supremacist rally

The Associated Press

August 16, 2017 2:53 PM

BURLINGTON, Vt.

A Vermont man has been fired from his job after participating in the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The Burlington Free Press reports (http://bfpne.ws/2v1SNDe ) that 28-year-old Ryan Roy of Burlington is shown in a Vice News documentary carrying a torch during a protest of the removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

Roy says he favors white nationalism and separation based on race. He was fired from his job at Pizzeria Uno and Grill in South Burlington for participating in the rally.

He says "there's nothing wrong with white people standing up for their own interest and identity."

Roy blames the violent clashes in Charlottesville on counterprotesters. A woman was killed when a man rammed his car into a crowd of counterdemonstrators Saturday.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Family of woman killed in Charlottesville protest honors her, calls for action at memorial 2:25

Family of woman killed in Charlottesville protest honors her, calls for action at memorial
Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 2:33

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

View More Video