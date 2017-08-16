Judge dismisses charges in town house sharing ordinance case

The American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island says a judge has dismissed charges against several Narragansett residents accused of violating a town law that bars more than four unrelated people from living in the same residence.
Municipal Court Judge John DeCubellis Jr. agreed in his decision issued Tuesday that the ordinance violated plaintiffs' due process and equal protection rights. DeCubellis noted that a similar ordinance was ruled unconstitutional in 1994.
The ACLU had filed a request in February for the dismissal of the charges against the 12 residents, businesses and landlords.
Town officials have said that the purpose of the ordinance enacted last May is to prevent unruly behavior.
The town council didn't immediately respond to a request seeking comment on Wednesday.
