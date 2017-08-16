Largest city in NH to vote on allowing keno

Voters will consider allowing a newly-legalized lottery game to be played in New Hampshire's largest city to help fund full day kindergarten.
New Hampshire Public Radio reports (http://bit.ly/2wQgHDH ) Manchester's alderman voted Tuesday to add the question on approving keno to the city's fall ballot.
Republican Gov. Chris Sununu signed a proposal into law in July allowing money from the electronic bingo game to fund full day kindergarten programs statewide. Sununu left it up to the individual communities to decide whether to allow keno in bars and restaurants.
Manchester and other communities will still receive $1,100 per student if voters do not approve the game.
So far, Franklin and Concord have approved similar ballot questions while Nashua and Keene still have Keno under consideration.
