Top Republican strategist files new PAC, mum on support

The Associated Press

August 16, 2017 12:58 PM

BOISE, Idaho

A top Republican strategist and fundraiser has quietly launched a new political action committee in Idaho.

However, GOP operative Carl Forti isn't saying which candidate or measure he plans on backing. Forti has served in top positions at super PACs American Crossroads and pro-Mitt Romney Restore Our Futre.

Forti filed the paperwork to create the committee on August 8. The group, called Building Idaho's Future, has not yet had to submit a campaign disclosure report.

A spokesman for Forti declined to comment about the group's intention or any other questions regarding the group's involvement in the 2018 race.

Currently, the open gubernatorial seat is becoming one of the most competitive elections in Idaho in 2018. GOP candidates include Lt. Gov. Brad Little, U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador and Boise businessman Tommy Ahlquist.

