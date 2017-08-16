North Dakota officials concerned with rise of gas flaring

Natural gas flaring at the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation in western North Dakota has increased for the third consecutive month, raising concerns with state officials.
Lynn Helms is the director of the state Department of Mineral Resources. Helms tells The Bismarck Tribune that the capture of natural gas at well sites statewide was at 91 percent. But he says it was only at 79 percent on trust lands, and 81 percent on fee lands.
Restrictions on statewide flaring will go into effect Nov. 1. The current rate of flaring would be nearing the maximum limit.
Three Affiliated Tribes Chairman Mike Fox says the tribe has attempted to end flaring on its lands with policies. He says tribal law gives companies a year to flare, to provide time to connect to a pipeline.
