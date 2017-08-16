More Politics News

St. Louis Blues owners go to court over funding snag

The Associated Press

August 16, 2017 12:52 PM

ST. LOUIS

Owners of the NHL's St. Louis Blues are taking the city's comptroller to court for refusing to sign a $64 million financing agreement to renovate the Scottrade Center.

Aldermen approved funding in February after contentious negotiations. But Comptroller Darlene Green's signature is required for the sale of bonds, and she won't sign.

The Blues' ownership group, the Kiel Center Partners, said in a statement Tuesday that Green "does not have the authority to veto bills passed by law by the Board of Aldermen and the Mayor." The group is seeking a court order forcing Green to sign.

Green said in a statement Wednesday that the city's credit rating would be hurt by the project, and the cash-strapped city simply can't afford to take money from essential services.

