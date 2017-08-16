South Dakota to re-decorate Corn Palace despite drought

FILE - This Sept. 1, 2015, file photo shows the Corn Palace in Mitchell, S.D. The corn-themed tourist destination will have enough corn to decorate murals despite a dry summer. The director of the Corn Palace said that the city has enough corn to create the nine corn murals surrounding the facility thanks to recent rain. About 275,000 ears of corn are needed for the building, which is currently adorned with 2-year-old dilapidated murals. One city councilwoman says the building is a "community icon." Dirk Lammers, File AP Photo