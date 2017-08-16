Ex-US Rep. Corrine Brown won't get new trial

FILE - In this May 5, 2017 file photo, former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown walks to the federal courthouse in Jacksonville, Fla., where she is expected to retake the stand in her trial on federal fraud and tax charges. U.S. District Judge Timothy Corrigan on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017 denied a request for a new trial by by former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown, who may spend her life in prison after being found guilty of taking money from a sham charity that was purported to be aiding poor students. The Florida Times-Union via AP, File Bob Self