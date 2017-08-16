The Latest: Rauner blasts 'special deals' for Chicago

The Latest on Illinois House debate over public school funding legislation (all times local):
10:25 a.m.
Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner says he's determined to fight a "corrupt political machine in Chicago" and its "special deals" as he seeks a second term.
Rauner spoke at a GOP breakfast Wednesday before heading to the Illinois State Fairgrounds for a campaign rally.
The events coincide with an Illinois House session where legislators are considering Rauner's amendatory veto of a school funding bill.
Rauner used his veto authority to strip $450 million from Chicago Public Schools. He says his changes provide more money to 98 percent of Illinois districts.
Democrats say districts may get more money initially, but many will lose funding in a few years under Rauner's plan.
Rauner's campaign released two new TV ads Wednesday that call the original legislation a "bailout" for CPS and blast Democratic leaders for "insider deals."
___
9:55 a.m.
Local school superintendents are telling an Illinois House panel that the changes Gov. Bruce Rauner made to school-funding legislation will hurt their school districts.
A House education appropriations committee heard testimony Wednesday on legislation that incorporates changes the Republican governor made in an amendatory veto of Senate Bill 1 . It's a measure that revamps the school-funding formula. It aims to get more money to neediest districts first.
Rauner says it favors Chicago schools over others and limits state funding flexibility. His amendatory veto cuts $450 million from Chicago and redistributes it.
Dan Cox says it's similar to a payday loan. The Staunton schools superintendent says his district would get more money now "at a higher cost later."
Centralia School Superintendent Craig Clark says Senate Bill 1 before the veto "works for Chicago, Centralia and Cairo."
___
4:35 a.m.
The Illinois House will convene to take up the contentious school-funding issue.
But lawmakers don't plan to attempt to override Gov. Bruce Rauner's veto of the legislation Wednesday.
The Republican governor used an amendatory veto this month on Senate Bill 1 . The proposal would create a new school-funding formula. Rauner says it provides too much money for Chicago and limits state financing flexibility.
The Senate voted to override the veto on Sunday.
Rep. Will Davis is a Homewood Democrat who sponsored Senate Bill 1. He says he will put the governor's rewrite into a new bill for a House vote. If it fails, the House deadline for an override vote is Aug. 29.
Illinois has no mechanism for providing state aid with schools opening as early as Wednesday.
