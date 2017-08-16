More arrests made in toppling of Confederate statue

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:33 Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence Pause 1:36 Will the Russian government get to keep this New York mansion? 2:54 How net neutrality works 1:59 Trump calls out KKK, neo-Nazis in condemning Charlottesville violence 0:34 Trump says US "locked and loaded" if North Korea attacks Guam 4:48 'They've been sending me death threats,' says man behind @YesYoureRacist Twitter account 2:45 Young South Koreans find their political voice 1:16 Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House 1:56 FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 2:25 Family of woman killed in Charlottesville protest honors her, calls for action at memorial Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Video: A ladder and strong rope were used to swiftly pull a Confederate statue to the ground during an ‘Emergency Durham Protest’ at the old Durham County Courthouse in response to the violent protests Saturday in Charlottesville, on Monday, Aug. 14. Casey Toth ctoth@heraldsun.com

