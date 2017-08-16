Florida debates confederate monument in front of courthouse

Florida officials are again discussing moving a Confederate monument to a private cemetery days after a deadly white nationalist rally took place in Charlottesville, Virginia.
The Hillsborough County Commission is scheduled to receive an update Wednesday on relocating the 106-year-old monument in downtown Tampa, on Florida's west coast.
The discussion comes as cities across the nation are re-evaluating Confederate statues on public property.
Advocates of Southern heritage say removing these symbols is a disservice to the men who fought in the Civil War.
The Tampa monument is in front of a county building containing administrative offices and traffic court.
Members of the Sons of Confederate Veterans are standing guard over the monument to prevent any unexpected efforts to remove it.
