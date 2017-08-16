More Politics News

Florida debates confederate monument in front of courthouse

By TAMARA LUSH Associated Press

August 16, 2017 10:08 AM

TAMPA, Fla.

Florida officials are again discussing moving a Confederate monument to a private cemetery days after a deadly white nationalist rally took place in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The Hillsborough County Commission is scheduled to receive an update Wednesday on relocating the 106-year-old monument in downtown Tampa, on Florida's west coast.

The discussion comes as cities across the nation are re-evaluating Confederate statues on public property.

Advocates of Southern heritage say removing these symbols is a disservice to the men who fought in the Civil War.

The Tampa monument is in front of a county building containing administrative offices and traffic court.

Members of the Sons of Confederate Veterans are standing guard over the monument to prevent any unexpected efforts to remove it.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 2:33

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

Trump calls out KKK, neo-Nazis in condemning Charlottesville violence 1:59

Trump calls out KKK, neo-Nazis in condemning Charlottesville violence

View More Video