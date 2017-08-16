More Politics News

Threats target NYC politician, gay and lesbian police

The Associated Press

August 16, 2017 10:02 AM

NEW YORK

Authorities say a man has threatened to kill all of New York City's gay and lesbian police officers and to kill a politician's family after repeatedly raping her.

Daniel Silvera was arraigned Tuesday in Manhattan criminal court on charges including aggravated harassment as a hate crime.

The Daily News (http://nydn.us/2w9UEe2 ) says the threats were made in emails sent on July 28 to City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito and two police officers who serve in LGBT outreach positions. The threats said the sender knew where Mark-Viverito lived.

Silvera is represented by The Legal Aid Society, which declined to comment on Wednesday.

A spokeswoman for Mark-Viverito, Robin Levine, thanked prosecutors and said the "violent, dangerous threats" are "deeply disturbing."

