Small Michigan city decides to keep local police force

A small Michigan city has decided to retain its police force for at least the next three years.
The Bay City Times reports the Pinconning City Council voted Tuesday to approve a three year contract for one full time officer and one part-time officer.
Pinconning police Sgt. Terry Spencer says keeping a local police force "is in the best interest of the citizens who actually reside in the city of Pinconning."
The vote comes after a months-long debate over police contracts in the city, which is located about 110 miles (177 kilometers) northwest of Detroit. The newspaper says Pinconning's police department runs on a budget of about $110,000 per year.
