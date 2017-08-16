$3.1M project aims to improve International Marine Terminal

The Maine Port Authority wants to build a maintenance and operations building to free up cargo space for the growing International Marine Terminal.
The Portland Press Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2vD053C ) that an application filed with the city planning office seeks approval for a two-story building next to the headquarters of the Maine Port Authority on Commercial Street.
The building would be farther away from the existing structure near the terminal's crane.
The application says moving the building will allow the terminal to reorganize operations and open valuable space to store and move cargo and increase port efficiency. The project is estimated to cost $3.1 million, funded with state bonds and a federal grant.
