More Politics News

Hindering charge filed in killing of Missouri officer

The Associated Press

August 16, 2017 8:20 AM

CLINTON, Mo.

A 27-year-old man has been charged with hindering prosecution in the killing of a western Missouri police officer.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol announced the charge in a tweet after Jacob Johnson, of Clinton, was arrested Tuesday. Bail is set at $25,000 cash. The prosecutor's office and the patrol didn't immediately return phone messages early Wednesday. It wasn't known whether Johnson had an attorney.

The charge stems from the Aug. 6 killing of Clinton Police Officer Gary Michael Jr. after he stopped a car for a traffic violation. The suspect, Ian McCarthy of Clinton, was charged with first-degree murder and captured after a two-day manhunt.

Another man, 35-year-old William Grant Noble, of Clinton, is charged with supplying the weapon used to kill Michael.

The patrol says the investigation is ongoing.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 2:33

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

Trump calls out KKK, neo-Nazis in condemning Charlottesville violence 1:59

Trump calls out KKK, neo-Nazis in condemning Charlottesville violence

View More Video