The Latest: Kenya minister blocks actions against NGOs

Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga, far left, holds a microphone as he addresses supporters in the Kibera area of Nairobi, Kenya, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017. Odinga urged his supporters to skip work on Monday in a protest against the country's disputed election and the police killings of rioters, even as the government denounced violent demonstrations as unlawful and urged Kenyans to return to their jobs. Brian Inganga AP Photo