Russian ex-minister on trial for bribery blames Putin ally

Former Russian Economic Development Minister Alexei Ulyukayev waits for a hearing in a court in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017. Ulyukayev was detained last year after he allegedly accepted $2 million in cash from state oil company Rosneft in a sting set up by the FSB intelligence agency. Ulyukayev was largely seen as a victim of a Kremlin power play against Igor Sechin, chief executive of the oil company Rosneft and President Vladimir Putin's close ally. Pavel Golovkin AP Photo