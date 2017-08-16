White nationalist demonstrators clash with counter demonstrators at the entrance to Lee Park in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. Gov. Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency and police dressed in riot gear ordered people to disperse after chaotic violent clashes between white nationalists and counter protestors.
White nationalist demonstrators clash with counter demonstrators at the entrance to Lee Park in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. Gov. Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency and police dressed in riot gear ordered people to disperse after chaotic violent clashes between white nationalists and counter protestors. Steve Helber AP Photo
White nationalist demonstrators clash with counter demonstrators at the entrance to Lee Park in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. Gov. Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency and police dressed in riot gear ordered people to disperse after chaotic violent clashes between white nationalists and counter protestors. Steve Helber AP Photo

More Politics News

View from the street: Police stood by as adversaries fought

By SARAH RANKIN Associated Press

August 16, 2017 4:17 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.

It didn't take long for a weekend gathering of white nationalists in Charlottesville to erupt into chaos.

As attendees and counterprotesters converged near the downtown park and the crowd grew, so did the hostility. People fought openly in the streets, punching and beating one another and unleashing chemical sprays.

An Associated Press reporter and photographer witnessed the violence unfold. Neither saw a law enforcement officer step in to intervene in the brawls, though state police say they made three arrests.

Now, people on both sides and some former law enforcement officials are questioning why police didn't do more.

Officials including the governor have defended the response, saying officers had to show restraint because the crowd was so highly armed.

The city's police chief calls it "a tragic, tragic weekend."

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 2:33

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

Trump calls out KKK, neo-Nazis in condemning Charlottesville violence 1:59

Trump calls out KKK, neo-Nazis in condemning Charlottesville violence

View More Video