AP Fact Check: What Trump said about Virginia protesters

In this Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, photo, white nationalist demonstrators clash with counter demonstrators at the entrance to Lee Park in Charlottesville, Va. President Donald Trump on Aug. 15, defended his response to Saturday’s racially-charged protests in Charlottesville in a winding, combative exchange with reporters that at times mischaracterized the message and purpose of event. In his remarks, Trump described the rally as largely a debate over removal of a Confederate monument, although organizers billed the rally as push back against the “anti-white climate.” Trump also misstated his levels of political support in the 2016 election. Steve Helber AP Photo