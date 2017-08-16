Trump leaves top strategist's future in limbo: 'We'll see'

FILE - In this April 9, 2017, file photo, White House chief strategist Steve Bannon steps off Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Bannon was with President Donald Trump on his return trip from Florida. Trump won’t say whether he plans to keep Steve Bannon, a onetime top adviser and key campaign strategist, in the White House. “We’ll see what happens with Mr. Bannon,” Trump said at an impromptu news conference on Aug. 15 where he fielded questions about his confidence in his adviser. Alex Brandon, File AP Photo