China's Xi looks to party congress to cement authority

China's leaders have been holding an annual unofficial retreat at a beach resort ahead of a key fall Communist Party congress at which President Xi Jinping will launch his second five-year term as party chief and move to cement his status as China's most powerful leader in decades.
Xi has been shoring up his authority and sidelining rivals, leaving him primed to install allies in top positions and press his agenda of tightened state control and muscular diplomacy. That appears to include a push to insert his thoughts on theoretical matters into the party constitution and further cultivate a burgeoning cult of personality.
Xi's moves have also fueled speculation that he may be eyeing a third term as party chief, breaking with the two-term limit roughly established by his predecessors.
