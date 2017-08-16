In this file photo taken Sunday, July 30, 2017, and released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping stands on a military jeep as he inspects troops of the People's Liberation Army during a military parade to commemorate the 90th anniversary of the founding of the PLA at Zhurihe training base in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. As they do each summer, China's leaders have headed to the beach for bit of relaxation and informal meetings on matters both trivial and weighty. This year's retreat will likely be a final breather ahead of a key party Communist Party congress expected in the fall at which President Xi Jinping will launch his second five-year term as party chief and cement his status as China's most powerful leader in decades.
China's Xi looks to party congress to cement authority

The Associated Press

August 16, 2017 3:42 AM

BEIJING

China's leaders have been holding an annual unofficial retreat at a beach resort ahead of a key fall Communist Party congress at which President Xi Jinping will launch his second five-year term as party chief and move to cement his status as China's most powerful leader in decades.

Xi has been shoring up his authority and sidelining rivals, leaving him primed to install allies in top positions and press his agenda of tightened state control and muscular diplomacy. That appears to include a push to insert his thoughts on theoretical matters into the party constitution and further cultivate a burgeoning cult of personality.

Xi's moves have also fueled speculation that he may be eyeing a third term as party chief, breaking with the two-term limit roughly established by his predecessors.

