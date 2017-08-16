China's Xi looks to party congress to cement authority

In this file photo taken Sunday, July 30, 2017, and released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping stands on a military jeep as he inspects troops of the People's Liberation Army during a military parade to commemorate the 90th anniversary of the founding of the PLA at Zhurihe training base in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. As they do each summer, China's leaders have headed to the beach for bit of relaxation and informal meetings on matters both trivial and weighty. This year's retreat will likely be a final breather ahead of a key party Communist Party congress expected in the fall at which President Xi Jinping will launch his second five-year term as party chief and cement his status as China's most powerful leader in decades. Xinhua via AP Li Gang