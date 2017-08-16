Provo Mayor John Curtis celebrates after winning Utah's Republican primary to fill the U.S. House seat vacated by Jason Chaffetz Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, in Provo, Utah. Curtis of Provo, defeated former state lawmaker Chris Herrod and business consultant Tanner Ainge, son of Boston Celtics president Danny Ainge.
Provo Mayor John Curtis celebrates after winning Utah's Republican primary to fill the U.S. House seat vacated by Jason Chaffetz Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, in Provo, Utah. Curtis of Provo, defeated former state lawmaker Chris Herrod and business consultant Tanner Ainge, son of Boston Celtics president Danny Ainge. Rick Bowmer AP Photo
Provo Mayor John Curtis celebrates after winning Utah's Republican primary to fill the U.S. House seat vacated by Jason Chaffetz Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, in Provo, Utah. Curtis of Provo, defeated former state lawmaker Chris Herrod and business consultant Tanner Ainge, son of Boston Celtics president Danny Ainge. Rick Bowmer AP Photo

More Politics News

Utah mayor shrugs off attacks, wins GOP primary for US House

By MICHELLE L. PRICE Associated Press

August 16, 2017 2:46 AM

SALT LAKE CITY

A Utah mayor overcame $1 million in attacks from out-of-state groups to win a three-way Republican primary in the race to fill a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives vacated by Jason Chaffetz.

The primary win puts Provo Mayor John Curtis on an easy path toward victory in the November general election. Republicans outnumber Democrats 5-to-1 in Utah's 3rd Congressional District. Chaffetz represented the district until June when he abruptly resigned, citing a desire to spend more time with family.

Curtis is a former Democrat who changed parties in 2006. He struck the most moderate tone among the GOP candidates in Tuesday's primary.

In the November special election, he faces Democratic physician Kathie Allen and third-party candidate Jim Bennett, son of the late GOP Sen. Bob Bennett of Utah.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 2:33

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

Trump calls out KKK, neo-Nazis in condemning Charlottesville violence 1:59

Trump calls out KKK, neo-Nazis in condemning Charlottesville violence

View More Video