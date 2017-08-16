New Jersey US reps meet during bipartisan town hall

Three New Jersey U.S. representatives met with members of the National Guard and their families during a bipartisan town hall meeting Tuesday.
Democratic Reps. Bonnie Watson Coleman and Frank Pallone met with Republican Rep. Tom MacArthur at the Lawrenceville National Guard Armory. The representatives discussed issues including health care coverage, federal debt and gun control with the crowd.
The representatives disagreed on several issues but reached a clear consensus on funding infrastructure projects. All three agreed the government should invest in road and bridge repairs along with railroad advancements.
Watson Coleman says she and her colleagues were excited to hold a "nontraditional" town hall meeting. All three representatives say they would like to see more bipartisan meetings.
