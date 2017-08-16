More Politics News

Tennessee officials announce new agribusiness grant

The Associated Press

August 16, 2017 2:34 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Tennessee officials are offering a new grant to develop agribusiness in the state.

A state Department of Agriculture news release says the Agriculture Enterprise Fund will award grants to aid agricultural and food businesses, farmers, nonprofits, local governments and other entities in Tennessee, particularly rural counties. It will support new and expanding business ventures.

The incentive program aims to support a goal of eliminating distressed counties in Tennessee by 2025.

The grant is run by the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Economic and Community Development.

The grant will provide up to 25 percent of a project's total budget.

Prospective applicants can find more information on the Department of Agriculture's website .

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 2:33

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

Trump calls out KKK, neo-Nazis in condemning Charlottesville violence 1:59

Trump calls out KKK, neo-Nazis in condemning Charlottesville violence

View More Video