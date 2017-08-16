Young Afghans see opportunities dwindle as security worsens

Young Afghans face fewer opportunities amid mounting fears, unraveling security and a resurgent Taliban.
Andrew Wilder of the United States Institute for Peace's Asia program says Afghanistan's young were the greatest benefactor of a post-Taliban "bubble economy" generated by international aid as well as opium trafficking.
Those opportunities dwindled as the security situation worsened, and the bubble finally burst after 2014, when the U.S. and NATO ended their combat missions. Aid organizations scaled back efforts in response to the growing chaos and other global crises, including in Syria and Iraq.
Wilder says the deterioration fueled a "growing sense of hopelessness and despair," leading many Afghans to leave.
Many young people say they know of someone who has left and that they would do the same if they had the means.
