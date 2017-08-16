In this Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017 photo, Maryam Hossaini, left, whose sister Najiba was killed in a suicide attack last month, looks at a poster showing her sister during an interview with The Associated Press, in Kabul, Afghanistan. Najiba and Maryam, were part of the first generation of Afghan women to attend school after the fall of the Taliban, who had outlawed women’s education.
In this Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017 photo, Maryam Hossaini, left, whose sister Najiba was killed in a suicide attack last month, looks at a poster showing her sister during an interview with The Associated Press, in Kabul, Afghanistan. Najiba and Maryam, were part of the first generation of Afghan women to attend school after the fall of the Taliban, who had outlawed women’s education. Rahmat Gul AP Photo
Young Afghans see opportunities dwindle as security worsens

By KATHY GANNON Associated Press

August 16, 2017 2:09 AM

KABUL, Afghanistan

Young Afghans face fewer opportunities amid mounting fears, unraveling security and a resurgent Taliban.

Andrew Wilder of the United States Institute for Peace's Asia program says Afghanistan's young were the greatest benefactor of a post-Taliban "bubble economy" generated by international aid as well as opium trafficking.

Those opportunities dwindled as the security situation worsened, and the bubble finally burst after 2014, when the U.S. and NATO ended their combat missions. Aid organizations scaled back efforts in response to the growing chaos and other global crises, including in Syria and Iraq.

Wilder says the deterioration fueled a "growing sense of hopelessness and despair," leading many Afghans to leave.

Many young people say they know of someone who has left and that they would do the same if they had the means.

