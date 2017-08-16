Young Afghans see opportunities dwindle as security worsens

In this Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017 photo, Maryam Hossaini, left, whose sister Najiba was killed in a suicide attack last month, looks at a poster showing her sister during an interview with The Associated Press, in Kabul, Afghanistan. Najiba and Maryam, were part of the first generation of Afghan women to attend school after the fall of the Taliban, who had outlawed women’s education. Rahmat Gul AP Photo