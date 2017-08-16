More Politics News

Republicans announce new nominee for House seat

The Associated Press

August 16, 2017 1:54 AM

RICHMOND, Va.

Virginia Republicans have announced a new state House candidate to run in a Democratic-leaning district.

GOP House Speaker William J. Howell announced that Navy veteran Mike Mackee is the party's nominee to run in the district that includes parts of Prince William County and Stafford County.

The district is currently held by Republican Del. Mark Dudenhefer, who is not seeking re-election. The previous Republican candidate, Laquan Austion, withdrew from the race earlier this month after overstating his academic accomplishments.

