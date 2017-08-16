Cuba struggling to keep professionals from leaving

In this July 26, 2017 photo, Cuban architects Yasser Jimenez, left, Oriesky Bencomo, center, and Jose Luis Valdes, right, pose at the site of one of their urban designs in Pinar del Rio, Cuba. The three architects thought they’d work largely for private citizens renovating their homes as bed-and-breakfasts. However in 2014, the team learned that the provincial government was asking state-run engineering firms to bid on renovating the median strip of Calle Marti. They bid for the design of the project and won, convincing officials it could do the work quickly and more efficiently. Ramon Espinosa AP Photo