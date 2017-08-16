LeBron blasts Trump, calls him 'so-called president'

FILE- In this April 23, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James looks on during the second half in Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis. James took a hard swipe at President Trump on Tuesday, Aug. 15, while calling for unity in light of the Charlottesville tragedy. Speaking on stage to students, parents and families connected his to foundation at the end of a day-long event at Cedar Point Amusement Park, James said he wanted to spend a moment addressing the weekend’s violent protests in Virginia, where a woman was killed. Darron Cummings, File AP Photo