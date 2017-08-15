Sessions to tout cities that help US immigration authorities

Attorney General Jeff Sessions plans to highlight cities that cooperate with federal immigration authorities during a visit to Miami.
Miami-Dade County earlier this year reversed its "sanctuary city" policy, saying it wanted to keep receiving Justice Department grants for community policing.
Both President Donald Trump and Sessions have threatened to cut such funding for so-called sanctuary cities that shield residents from federal immigration authorities.
The attorney general planned in a speech Wednesday to contrast Miami's example with cities like Chicago, which is suing the federal government over the funding threats.
Sessions says in speech excerpts obtained by The Associated Press that ensuring public safety is government's fundamental duty. He says Chicago's "sanctuary" policy is a "sad example" of the lack of respect for the rule of law.
