ACLU petitions for immediate release of detained Afghan man

Advocates have petitioned for the immediate release of an Afghan man who has been detained since he tried to enter the United States on a special visa for people who helped the U.S. military.
The American Civil Liberties Union of New Jersey announced Tuesday night that it has asked the U.S. District Court to immediately release the 25-year-old man or order that he receive a bond hearing to determine whether his detention is justified.
The man was detained at Newark Liberty International Airport on March 13. The ACLU says he had worked for five years in dining services for the U.S. Armed Forces and U.S. Embassy.
On Friday, an immigration judge ruled that he wouldn't hold a bond hearing and that the deportation case against the man would proceed.
