More Politics News

20 immigrants found locked in a semitrailer in West Texas

The Associated Press

August 15, 2017 8:33 PM

SIERRA BLANCA, Texas

Border Patrol agents have found 20 immigrants crammed into a locked semitrailer at a checkpoint in West Texas.

A Border Patrol spokesman says the immigrants from Mexico, El Salvador and Guatemala were in good condition after being found early Monday at the Interstate 10 checkpoint in Sierra Blanca, about 85 miles (136 kilometers) southwest of El Paso. The spokesman says they appeared to be in the United States illegally.

The driver, Irving Hernandez, has been booked into the El Paso County Jail in El Paso on a federal alien smuggling charge. No bond has been set. Jail records don't list an attorney for him.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 2:33

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

Trump calls out KKK, neo-Nazis in condemning Charlottesville violence 1:59

Trump calls out KKK, neo-Nazis in condemning Charlottesville violence

View More Video