More Politics News

Oregon governor grants clemency to man in for robberies

The Associated Press

August 15, 2017 8:21 PM

SALEM, Ore.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has granted clemency to a man who has been serving time for robberies he committed when he was 17.

The governor on Tuesday commuted Brandon Dixon's 15-year sentence one day before he turned 25 and would have been transferred to a state prison.

KATU-TV reports (https://goo.gl/VgBH5Y) that he had been serving time with the Oregon Youth Authority for robbing convenience stores and a Denny's restaurant while high on meth. Dixon pleaded guilty to robbery and theft charges in 2009.

Brown in a statement called Dixon's case an extraordinary one. She says he has demonstrated sincere remorse and has transformed into a hard-working, dependable role model to other incarcerated juveniles.

Clackamas County District Attorney John Foote supported the Dixon's application for clemency.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 2:33

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

Trump calls out KKK, neo-Nazis in condemning Charlottesville violence 1:59

Trump calls out KKK, neo-Nazis in condemning Charlottesville violence

View More Video