Oregon governor grants clemency to man in for robberies

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has granted clemency to a man who has been serving time for robberies he committed when he was 17.
The governor on Tuesday commuted Brandon Dixon's 15-year sentence one day before he turned 25 and would have been transferred to a state prison.
KATU-TV reports (https://goo.gl/VgBH5Y) that he had been serving time with the Oregon Youth Authority for robbing convenience stores and a Denny's restaurant while high on meth. Dixon pleaded guilty to robbery and theft charges in 2009.
Brown in a statement called Dixon's case an extraordinary one. She says he has demonstrated sincere remorse and has transformed into a hard-working, dependable role model to other incarcerated juveniles.
Clackamas County District Attorney John Foote supported the Dixon's application for clemency.
