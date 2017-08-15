Rep. Dennis Bonnen, a Republican from Angleton, speaks during SB1, the property tax debate on August 12, 2017.
Texas House adjourns, leaving tax bill's fate uncertain

The Associated Press

August 15, 2017 8:19 PM

AUSTIN, Texas

The Texas House has abruptly adjourned for good with one day still remaining in the special session — forcing the state Senate to accept its version of a contentious property tax bill or risk seeing nothing passed on the issue.

Rep. Dennis Bonnen said Tuesday night that there wasn't enough time to reconcile different versions of property tax measures before the session was scheduled to end at midnight Wednesday. His chamber then adjourned without plans to return.

At issue is a measure requiring local governments to hold elections to increase property taxes by at least 6 percent, letting voters possibly "rollback" such increases.

The Senate wants elections on property tax increases of at least 4 percent.

If no bill passes, Gov. Greg Abbott could call a second special session.

