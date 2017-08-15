Activists supporting Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals
Activists supporting Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals DACA), and other immigration issues gather near Trump Tower in New York Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, as they protest President Donald Trump.
Activists supporting Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals DACA), and other immigration issues gather near Trump Tower in New York Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, as they protest President Donald Trump.

More Politics News

Michael Moore leads audience of Broadway play to Trump Tower

The Associated Press

August 15, 2017 11:48 PM

NEW YORK

Michael Moore has led the audience of his Broadway play to Trump Tower to protest President Donald Trump's comments about the deadly violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

On Facebook, Moore urged people to join him at Trump Tower after Tuesday night's performance of his one-man show "The Terms of My Surrender" to "nonviolently express our rage."

After the play, Moore is seen on a Facebook Live video leading a group of people on buses to the tower, where the president is currently staying for the first time since his inauguration. Moore was joined by actor Mark Ruffalo. They led the group in chants including "hey, hey, ho, ho, Donald Trump has got to go."

Earlier Tuesday, Trump again said both sides were to blame for last weekend's deadly violence in Virginia.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 2:33

Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence

Trump calls out KKK, neo-Nazis in condemning Charlottesville violence 1:59

Trump calls out KKK, neo-Nazis in condemning Charlottesville violence

View More Video