Trump's defense of statues echoes right-wing rhetoric

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN Associated Press

August 15, 2017 7:12 PM

President Donald Trump echoed some right wing-talking points with his seemingly unscripted defense of Confederate statues.

Trump said at a press conference Tuesday that some people who attended a white nationalist rally in Virginia over the weekend were there to protest the removal of a statue of Robert E. Lee. He asked if statues honoring George Washington and Thomas Jefferson would be next since both owned slaves.

His statements echoed an exchange Monday night on Fox News between former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and the show's host, Martha MacCallum.

Trump's comments also mirrored rhetoric from the far-right fringe. A post Monday by the publisher of The Daily Stormer, a notorious neo-Nazi website, predicted that protesters are going to demand that the Washington Monument be torn down.

