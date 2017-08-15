New Jersey bomb evidence OK at trial of bombing defendant

FILE - This Sept. 2016 file photo provided by Union County Prosecutor's Office shows Ahmad Khan Rahimi. A judge says evidence related to New Jersey bombs can be admitted at the October trial of a man charged in a 2016 New York bombing that injured 30 people. Federal Judge Richard Berman Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, said jurors at Rahimi’s trial can hear about a pipe bomb detonated near a charity run in Seaside Park, New Jersey, and a bomb left in an Elizabeth, New Jersey, trash can. Union County Prosecutor's Office via AP, File)