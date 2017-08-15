Missouri Supreme Court rejects request to stop execution

This June 2015 photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows death row inmate Marcellus Williams. Attorneys for Williams are asking the Missouri Supreme Court and Gov. Eric Greitens to halt his scheduled execution citing DNA evidence that they say exonerates him. Williams is scheduled to die by injection on Aug. 22, 2017, for fatally stabbing former St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter Lisha Gayle during a robbery at her University City home in 1998. Missouri Department of Corrections via AP)