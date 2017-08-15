AP Explains: How the Texas 'bathroom bill' keeps faltering

Cesar Franco, left, and Zecharia Long, right, lead members of Tradition, Family, Property, a group opposing the Texas 'bathroom bill', in procession following a prayer rally on the steps of the Texas Capitol, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, in Austin. The bill is expected to fail despite strong support of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and strong social conservatives who normally dominate state politics. Eric Gay AP Photo