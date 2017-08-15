Unhappy with governor, senators plan hearing on chemical

North Carolina Senate Republicans are planning a public hearing about a chemical plant's releases into a river because they say Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's administration didn't answer most of their questions.
Cooper's health and environmental quality secretaries responded to several senators' demand for information about discharges of the chemical GenX by The Chemours Co. from its Bladen County operations into the Cape Fear River.
But the Republicans said Tuesday the secretaries didn't address in their letter Monday what the senators consider inconsistencies in how the discharge has been handled.
The agency chiefs are seeking $2.6 million from legislators. They say it will directly help protect water quality in the state and cover water testing for GenX and other compounds.
The legislature reconvenes later this month.
