Texas sheriff calls back scammer who claimed to be deputy

The Associated Press

August 15, 2017 4:24 PM

GEORGETOWN, Texas

A Central Texas sheriff returned a payment-demand call and confronted a scammer who falsely claimed to be a deputy with his department.

Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody (CHOH'-dee) tweeted details of Tuesday's call in which the scammer answers: "sheriff's department."

Chody provides his name, without saying he's the sheriff, and says he's returning a call to a deputy about owing money and a warrant.

The caller eventually figures out he's speaking with a law officer before the line goes dead.

An assistant to Chody says a woman had reported getting a message from someone claiming to be a deputy, told her she owed money and left a number for her to call back.

The sheriff returned the call and warned the scammer that real deputies are looking for him.

