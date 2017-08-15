More Politics News

Utah police identify man killed in officer-involved shooting

The Associated Press

August 15, 2017 3:57 PM

SALT LAKE CITY

Authorities have identified the man who was killed in a Salt Lake City officer-involved shooting.

KUTV reports (http://bit.ly/2x1UamF ) 50-year-old Patrick Harmon was fatally shot Sunday night. Salt Lake police say officers were attempting to arrest Harmon when he "produced" a weapon.

Police say officers attempted to de-escalate the situation before an officer used his gun, firing an unknown amount of bullets.

Harmon was originally stopped by an officer while riding a bike. It wasn't immediately clear why the officer initiated the stop.

Police say a weapon was recovered from the scene.

At least one officer is on administrative leave.

The Unified Police Department and the Salt Lake District Attorney's office are handling the investigation.

