Neighbors: Lewandowski threatened to make life 'a nightmare'

The Associated Press

August 15, 2017 4:15 PM

WINDHAM, N.H.

Neighbors of President Donald Trump's former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski say he harassed them in a land dispute and threatened to use his "political clout" to make their life "a nightmare."

Glenn and Irene Schwartz countersued Lewandowski this month after he filed a $5 million lawsuit in July over access to a pond-front property in Windham, New Hampshire. Lewandowski accused the couple of blocking an easement granted to him so he could reach the tract. Court documents indicate Lewandowski is building a garage at the property.

In the countersuit, the Schwartzes accuse Lewandowski of bullying them over a proposed land swap. They also contend Lewandowski disrupted electrical work necessary for a house they were building and physically and verbally threatened them.

Lewandowski's lawyer couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

