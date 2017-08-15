More Politics News

Lawmaker: Proposed bond sale would benefit technical schools

The Associated Press

August 15, 2017 2:23 PM

TRENTON, N.J.

New Jersey would expand its vocational schools and training programs under a new multi-million-dollar bond sale proposed in the Legislature.

Democratic Senate President Steven Sweeney said Tuesday that he hopes to get the bond referendum on the November 2018 ballot.

Sweeney wants to conduct an analysis before specifying the amount of the bond sale. But he said it would be "several hundred million" dollars.

Sweeney and Democratic state Sen. Bob Gordon's are forming a bipartisan caucus focused on increasing manufacturing jobs in the state. The lawmakers say they want to fill unmet demand among the state's technical schools and grow the state's economy.

