New hearing ordered for man who killed when he was 16

By MARTHA WAGGONER Associated Press

August 15, 2017 2:23 PM

RALEIGH, N.C.

A North Carolina court has ruled that a man sentenced to life without parole for a murder committed when he was 16 years old should get a new sentencing hearing because the judge didn't address issues that might have warranted a lesser penalty for a juvenile.

A three-judge panel of the state Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that Jahrheel Ikle May should get a new sentencing hearing for the January 2013 murder of Anthony Johnson in Greenville.

May was sentenced in 2015, three years after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that judges must consider how juveniles differ from adults before sentencing them to spending the rest of their lives behind bars.

The Appeals Court said Superior Court Judge Russell Duke Jr. didn't address required mitigating factors.

