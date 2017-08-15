Republican Nicholson gets early endorsement in Senate race

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson has won the endorsement of the conservative national group Club for Growth.
The endorsement announced Tuesday should help Nicholson as he tries to prove his conservative credentials in what could be a crowded GOP primary. Nicholson used to be a Democrat and was leader of the College Democrats of America in 2000.
The Club for Growth's endorsement comes as several other Republicans are still considering whether to get into the race against Democratic incumbent Sen. Tammy Baldwin. The primary is one year away, with the general election in November 2018.
Club for Growth Political Action Committee President David McIntosh says Nicholson is a political outsider "who understands that free markets and limited government are the engines of economic growth."
