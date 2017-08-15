More Politics News

Woman cleared in '95 slaying of Battle Creek bartender

The Associated Press

August 15, 2017 2:19 PM

BATTLE CREEK, Mich.

A federal appeals court has overturned the murder conviction of a woman who was accused of stabbing a bartender in the basement of a Battle Creek tavern in 1995.

In a 3-0 decision Tuesday, the court says a "rational jury" should have found plenty of reasonable doubt, especially because blood found on the victim's clothing didn't belong to Hattie Mae Turner.

Turner, now 57 years old, has been in prison since 2000. There's no dispute that her DNA wasn't on the victim. Sharon Watson was fatally stabbed after closing Barney's Bar for the night. Police believed it was a robbery.

Turner says she was in the bar parking lot that night but only while a friend was inside trying to cash a check.

