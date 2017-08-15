Oklahoma attorney general seeks to dismiss preapproval case

Oklahoma's attorney general has requested that state regulators dismiss a preapproval case for a utility that wants to build a $4.5 billion wind farm.
The Oklahoman reports the motion against the Public Service Co. of Oklahoma's Wind Catcher project was filed last week by Attorney General Mike Hunter's public utility division. The motion argues the utility didn't follow competitive bidding rules and hasn't shown a need for new generation.
A PSO statement says the project would save its customers money, promote investment in the state and provide additional diversity to its generation fleet.
Public Service Co. of Oklahoma and Southwestern Electric Power Co. are planning to purchase the project but are still awaiting regulatory approvals. The utilities serve more than a million customers in Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas and Louisiana.
Comments