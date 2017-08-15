Campaign finance complaint filed against Pierce County DCC

A campaign finance complaint has been filed by the attorney general's office against the Pierce County Democratic Central Committee.
The complaint was filed Monday in Thurston County Superior Court. It alleges the group was late in reporting a total of $63,643 in contributions, $90,357 in expenditures, and $34,791 in debts over a three-year period.
After receiving a complaint in May, an initial review by attorney general staff found that numerous reports were filed late, some up to nearly six months.
Under state law, political committees must regularly report information to the state Public Disclosure Commission about any sources of contributions over $25. They must also regularly report information about their activities, including expenditures, debts and obligations.
The committee has 20 days to respond to the complaint.
