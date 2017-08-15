More Politics News

Texas school official removed over book's supremacist symbol

The Associated Press

August 15, 2017 1:13 PM

DENTON, Texas

A Texas school district has removed an assistant principal from his post after he authored a children's book whose central character is also a white nationalist symbol.

The Denton school district, north of Dallas-Fort Worth, said in a statement Monday that the publicity generated by Eric Hauser's work has become a "distraction." He's being reassigned to an undetermined post.

This summer Hauser self-published "The Adventures of Pepe and Pede," about a frog and centipede seeking "truth and honesty" against "deceitful forces."

In the district's statement, Hauser apologized for the negative attention brought to colleagues.

Pepe the Frog appeared more than a decade ago in an online cartoon and the Anti-Defamation League says the character has been appropriated by white supremacists and other racists in online memes.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump calls out KKK, neo-Nazis in condemning Charlottesville violence 1:59

Trump calls out KKK, neo-Nazis in condemning Charlottesville violence

Trump says US 0:34

Trump says US "locked and loaded" if North Korea attacks Guam

View More Video